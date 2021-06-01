Obituary: Russell E. Alton

Russell E. Alton, 92 of Parkersburg passed away May 30, 2021.

He was born October 24, 1928 in Wood County the son of the late Alonzo H. and Mary E. Knost Alton.

He began working at the O’Ames Company when he was 16 years old and retired from the company after 48 years of service. When he was younger he had a second job at a Service Station on 5th. street and worked laying brick and block, later when his boys got old enough they would help him with the brick and block laying. He was very talented at car restoration and had restored many cars over a 50+ year period and was a member of the Ohio Valley Mustang Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and bowling. He was a member of the Camden Avenue Church of Christ and when younger had served as a Counselor at the Christian Youth Camp at Camp Hervida.

He is survived by his wife of 8 years, Patty Hinkle Workman of Parkersburg; His children, Gary Alton of Parkersburg, Cathy Shea (Joe) of Austin, TX and Randy Alton (Robbin) of Parkersburg; His grandchildren, Matt Alton, Michael Shea (Elise), Jeramiah Alton (Kelly) and Alee Camden (Dylan) and Troy Alton. Great grandchildren, Jordan Alton, Arya and Juniper Shea, Tucker and Sydney Camden and one great grandchild on the way. One sister, Mildred Gault of Parkersburg; One stepson, Dennis Workman of Parkersburg, Two step grandsons, Dustin Workman and Derek Workman (Erin) and two great step grandsons, Davis and Daniel Workman.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Marie Masten Alton; One granddaughter, Lindsay Marie Alton; His brothers, Clifford and Bill Alton and his sisters, Gladys Mace, Elsie Sicheka and Eleanor Carnes.

Funeral services will be Thursday at 11:00am at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Evangelist Mark Tonkery officiating. Burial will be in the Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8pm.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

