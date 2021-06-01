Obituary: Tina Sims

Tina M. Sims, 57, of Fleming passed away at 11:13am, Saturday May 29, 2021 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born on April 28, 1964, in Clarksburg, WV, the late John Lynch Goodwin, Jr. and Geraldine Simmons Goodwin of Grafton, WV. Tina was a homemaker.

On November 30, 1992, she married Robert Sims who survives with 2 daughters, Taylor Sims and Miranda (Chase) Canfield both of Marietta; 2 grandchildren, Braxton Staats and Lakelynn Staats and sister, Faith Hayes of Circleville, OH.

Memorial service will be held on Thursday (June 3) at 4:00 pm at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Family will greet friends before the service from 2 until 4. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at: condolences@Lankfordfh.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.