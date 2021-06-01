Advertisement

Obituary: Vera Rae Rhodes

Vera Rae Rhodes
Vera Rae Rhodes(WTAP)
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Vera Rae Rhodes, 74, of Parkersburg died Saturday May 29, 2021 at CCMC Memorial Campus.  She was born in Parkersburg, WV a daughter of the late Norman U. and Martha F. (Knaus) Devol.

She was a teacher for Wood County Board of Education for thirty years, having taught at Parkersburg High School and Edison Junior High.  She was a member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, where she was in the choir and played the hand bells.  She enjoyed sewing, knitting, and her book club.  She had a passion for tending her plants and flower gardens.

She is survived by her husband of fifty-three years Larry Rhodes; son Gary Rhodes (Erin) of Parkersburg; daughter Lauri Davis Narvarte (Javier) of Reno, NV; grandchildren Corinne and Riley Rhodes, Kaley Rae Davis, and Aitor Rhodes Narvarte; and a brother Norman Gale Devol of Parkersburg.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a granddaughter Morgan Rhodes.

Services will be Wednesday 11:00 AM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.  Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.  Visitation will be Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 PM.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

