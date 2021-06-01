Obituary: Ward “Maynard” Womack

Ward “Maynard” Womack, 85 of Parkersburg, WV passed away on May 31, 2021 surrounded by his family.

He was born in Greenup, KY to the late Wade and Cynthia Womack.

He served in the United States Army and after 33 years of service, he retired from GE Plastics.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Betty H. Womack; daughters, Deborah (Henry) Lee, Cathy Powell, Lisa (Jay) Robinson; nine grandchildren; ten great- grandchildren; and many others who lovingly called him grandpa.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday June 4, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday June 3, 2021 at the funeral home. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Womack family.

