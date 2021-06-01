Record sale to take place at the Armory

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Marietta Record Sale will be taking place on Friday, June 4 from 5 P.M. until 9 P.M. in front of the Armory.

The sale, hosted by Marietta Main Street, will be part of June’s First Friday events downtown. Approximately a dozen vendors will be set up, selling both used and new vinyl records.There will also be live music from Justin Arthur and OYO.

June’s First Friday will also mark the launch of the city’s Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA), in which participating bars and restaurants may sell alcoholic beverages that patrons can then take outside with them while staying within the DORA’s boundaries. The DORA will be in effect on Friday nights, from 5 P.M. to 9 P.M.

In addition, it will be the initial First Friday to include an artists’ walk in which local makers and vendors will be tabling and selling items. Artists walks will be included in the First Friday events for June, July, and August.

Additional information about the record sale can be found on its Facebook event page. And further details about First Friday events can be found on the website of Marietta Main Street.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.