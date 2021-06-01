Advertisement

Ritchie County Humane Society seeking home for potbellied pig

Paisley the potbellied pig
Paisley the potbellied pig(Ritchie County Humane Society)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
RITCHIE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Ritchie County Humane Society is seeking a forever home for a three-year-old potbellied pig named Paisley.

Paisley is located at her current home, but her owner is experiencing health and mobility issues and needs to rehome her, the Humane Society said. She is trained to use a litter box and is used to living in a home. Paisley is also spayed, knows how to use a dog door, and weighs around 70 pounds, give or take a few pounds. While she doesn’t enjoy being around dogs, she loves cats, the shelter said. Paisley has a special blanket that she is attached to, and she enjoys belly rubs and apples.

The pig’s owner reached out to the Humane Society via Facebook seeking help in rehoming her.

The Humane Society said they are already seeing significant interest among potential adoptive families.

Those interested in adopting Paisley are asked to fill out a dog adoption form on Adopt-A-Pet or Petfinder and, in the name field, write “potbellied pig”.

