UPDATE: Parkersburg woman dies following Memorial Day wreck

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg woman has died after a single vehicle crash on Memorial Day.

According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Michelle Nicole Dowler-Sams was traveling at a high rate of speed in the westbound lane of Lost Pavement Road when she apparently lost control while making a turn near Hope Hill Road. Her car went right off the roadway and hit a tree, knocking it over and pushing the car further down an embankment. The vehicle then caught on fire.

Deputy Travis Fridenstine arrived on the scene shortly after and put out the initial fire and successfully pulled Dowler-Sams from the car.

The car later reignited, and according to deputies, became fully engulfed.

Dowler-Sams was transported to WVU Medicine Camden Clark, where she later died of her injuries.

Lubeck Volunteer Fire Department responded to the burning car and extinguished the flames.

You can find our previous coverage of this story here.

