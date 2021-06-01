Advertisement

UPDATE: Parkersburg woman dies following Memorial Day wreck

Car after becoming engulfed in flames following crash
Car after becoming engulfed in flames following crash(WTAP)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg woman has died after a single vehicle crash on Memorial Day.

According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Michelle Nicole Dowler-Sams was traveling at a high rate of speed in the westbound lane of Lost Pavement Road when she apparently lost control while making a turn near Hope Hill Road. Her car went right off the roadway and hit a tree, knocking it over and pushing the car further down an embankment. The vehicle then caught on fire.

Deputy Travis Fridenstine arrived on the scene shortly after and put out the initial fire and successfully pulled Dowler-Sams from the car.

The car later reignited, and according to deputies, became fully engulfed.

Dowler-Sams was transported to WVU Medicine Camden Clark, where she later died of her injuries.

Lubeck Volunteer Fire Department responded to the burning car and extinguished the flames.

You can find our previous coverage of this story here.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One transported following shooting in south Parkersburg.
UPDATE: Victim of shooting dies; homicide investigation underway
Parkersburg police are asking for the public's assistance in locating Victor Lee Thompson.
Police identify shooting victim and suspect
Car after becoming engulfed in flames following crash
Car catches fire after Monday crash
Athens Police investigating altercation that led to another’s death
Kenneth Hutton was arrested and charged with a DUI following the car crash.
UPDATE: Driver arrested for DUI following car wreck on Grand Central Avenue

Latest News

ZEBRA
What's Trending, 6/1/21
Forecast for June 1st
Forecast for June 1st
Car post-fire
Daybreak, Car catches fire after Monday crash, 6/1/21
Local residents participate in Memorial Day Parades
Local residents participate in Memorial Day Parades