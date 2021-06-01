Advertisement

West Virginia governor liable for $700M coal company loan

(WDTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _ West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has confirmed that he is personally liable for $700 million in loans taken by his coal companies.

The loans were taken out from a lender in the United Kingdom that went bankrupt in March. Justice blamed the lender, Greensill Capital U.K., at a news conference on Tuesday.

Justice said two days after his company met with Greensill, and being assured “everything was fine”, the lender announced it was filing for bankruptcy.

The Republican governor’s coal company, Bluestone Resources Inc., sued the lender after it went under over allegations of fraud. Justice says the loans were acquired to rebuild Bluestone after a period of decline.

The Roanoke, Virginia-based company is involved in mining metallurgical grade coal used for steel making.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car after becoming engulfed in flames following crash
UPDATE: Parkersburg woman dies following Memorial Day wreck
Car after becoming engulfed in flames following crash
Car catches fire after Monday crash
Parkersburg police are asking for the public's assistance in locating Victor Lee Thompson.
Police identify shooting victim and suspect
UPDATE: Athens Police identify victim, suspect in fatal weekend altercation
The crash happened just after 8:15 Thursday morning.
UPDATE: Parkersburg man dies after Route 7 crash last week

Latest News

Forecast for June 2nd
Forecast for June 2nd
Brittany Morgan and Thomas Battle
What's Trending, 6/2/21
Rail equipment and car collide
Railroad equipment and car collide in Washington County
Marietta Welfare League bringing back Music in the Park
Marietta’s Music in the Park to start on Thursday
Downtown PKB receives 2021 National Main Street America accreditation