Williamstown High grad receives WVU National Merit Scholarship

Jacob Huggins
Jacob Huggins(Wood County Schools)
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Williamstown High School graduate Jacob Huggins is one of 3,100 students nationwide to receive a College-Sponsored National Merit Scholarship. Huggins is the school’s 2021 salutatorian and he is considering a career in physics.

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced more than 3,100 winners of National Merit Scholarships financed by U.S. colleges and universities. Each college selected its winners from this year’s finalists who were planning to attend their schools.

Winners receive between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study.

Additional winning scholars will be announced in July. The total number of winners for the year will be about 4,000.

This year, 160 higher education institutions are underwriting Merit Scholarship awards through the National Merit Scholarship Program, including 85 private and 75 public institutions located in 42 states and the District of Columbia.

