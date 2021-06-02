Advertisement

12-year-old accused of shooting teen over video game

Keshun Tuggle,18, is being charged with providing a handgun to a juvenile, contributing to the...
Keshun Tuggle,18, is being charged with providing a handgun to a juvenile, contributing to the deliquency of a minor and tampering/fabricating evidence.(Source: Memphis Police Dept.)
By WMC staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Memphis police say a 12-year-old shot a 13-year-old boy after getting angry over a video game.

According to a police affidavit, the shooting happened Sunday on Eagle River Rd. The victim was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

When police got to the scene, they said 18-year-old Keshun Tuggle and the 12-year-old boy told police the 13-year-old was shot in a drive-by shooting.

Police said evidence at the scene did not match Tuggle and the juvenile’s story.

After interviewing Tuggle, police said he admitted he staged the crime scene and disposed of the handgun.

According to the affidavit, the 12-year-old said he saw the gun in the room out in the open and shot the 13-year-old after getting angry over a video game.

Tuggle faces charges for providing a handgun to a juvenile, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and tampering/fabricating evidence.

Copyright 2021 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car after becoming engulfed in flames following crash
UPDATE: Parkersburg woman dies following Memorial Day wreck
Car after becoming engulfed in flames following crash
Car catches fire after Monday crash
Parkersburg police are asking for the public's assistance in locating Victor Lee Thompson.
Police identify shooting victim and suspect
UPDATE: Athens Police identify victim, suspect in fatal weekend altercation
The crash happened just after 8:15 Thursday morning.
UPDATE: Parkersburg man dies after Route 7 crash last week

Latest News

Forecast for June 2nd
Forecast for June 2nd
Brittany Morgan and Thomas Battle
What's Trending, 6/2/21
FILE - This April 14, 2016 file photo, show the completed 16th floor of the Ally Detroit...
Ally Bank ends all overdraft fees, first large bank to do so
Interest rates for new undergraduate federal student loans will rise from 2.75% to 3.73% for...
Federal student loan interest rates to increase July 1
John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit leads Florent Geroux on Mandaloun, Flavien Prat riding Hot...
Medina Spirit drug test confirmed; Kentucky Derby win in jeopardy