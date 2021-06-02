Academic Achiever: Katelyn Lambert

RITCHIE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) -School may be over but one local student isn’t slowing down at all this summer.

Katelyn Lambert just graduated from Ritchie County High as the salutatorian with a GPA of 4.35...but she’s already looking to tackle her next goal in life.

“My ultimate goal is to become a missionary and Doctors without borders and those types of organizations to help other people.”

Lambert, who will be attending WVU in the Fall as an Honor Student, knows she wants to travel and practice medicine thanks to her previous missionary work with her local church...she even has some work lined up this summer…

“In fact, this weekend, I am leaving Saturday to go to South Dakota to help on a Native American Reservation.”

While she knows majoring in Biology and eventually getting her medical degree will be a challenge, she’s looking forward to diving deeper into her favorite subject.

“I love science. I mean, it comes easy to me as well...it’s a lot of fun. And, I like learning about different types of things.”

Lambert is known to dedicate a lot of time to her studies but she says she enjoyed playing volleyball and working on different art projects throughout High School as well.

“It’s one thing that basically gets me through. So, whenever I’m having a rough time with something I just come home and I get out all my art supplies and I paint and paint and paint.”

Staying true to her beliefs and working hard is what Lambert attributes to her academic success...advice she has passed on to her younger brother.

“I tell him to work hard all the time. Because hard work pays off...it really does, that’s been true for me in my life.”

