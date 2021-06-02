Actors Guild to present teen performance of Our Town

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Actors Guild of Parkersburg is set to present Thorton Wilder’s classic play Our Town throughout the month of June. The play will be performed by the Teen Guild Builders, the theater’s student actors.

Tickets to the show cost $15 and can be purchased online here, or by calling (304) 485-1300.

There will be six performances and they will take place on June 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, and 27. Tickets to both evening shows and afternoon matinees will be available.

“The program gives kids the opportunity to try something new, to have a safe place to feel like they’re accepted. They’re kids who are artistic and need that artistic expression,” said Lori Ullmann, the show’s director. “It gives them an opportunity to spread their wings in different creative ways,” she added.

The theater’s younger student program, Guild Builders, will be performing The Wizard of Oz in the winter.

The show’s assistant directors are Joe Reeves and Doug Parks.

The play is considered a landmark American drama, and tells the story of the residents of the small town of Grover’s Corners, New Hampshire. The drama centers around the Gibbs and Webb families and the ways in which they grow and change over a period of 12 years.

Additional information about the performance can be found on the Facebook event page.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.