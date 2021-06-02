Boys and Girls Club of Washington County’s summer camp in full swing

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - The school year has ended for students in Washington County, and many kids now have the opportunity to participate in summer camps.

Summer camp in full swing at the Boys and Girls Club of Washington County, and this year more kids can take part. Last year, restrictions limited how many children could participate in the camp.

With restrictions ending, children and staff also don’t have to wear masks or stay socially distant.

“The mask mandate has ended, so we’ve kind of let go of that, in some instances,” Lexi Dalrymple, Youth Development at the Boys and Girls Club of Washington County, explained. “We are still social distancing a little bit. Obviously, it isn’t divided up as much.”

Another change from last year is that the organization can take the kids on various field trips.

The kids participating in the summer camp are looking forward to going on these field trips and making new friends.

“Going swimming and hanging out with friends,” Kylee, a participant at the Boys and Girls Club, said.

“I’m looking forward to making new friends and spend time at the pool and hanging out and drawing stuff,” Alyssa, another participant, said.

