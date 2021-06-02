Downtown PKB receives 2021 National Main Street America accreditation

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Each year, the organization Main Street America, which is dedicated to preserving and promoting the economic development of historic downtowns in cities around the country, recognizes a number of programs and organizations by granting them Main Street accreditation.

This year, Downtown PKB has been designated as a Main Street-accredited program for meeting a number of rigorous performance standards and continuing to promote the growth and well-being of downtown Parkersburg.

“We are proud to recognize this year’s 889 nationally accredited Main Street programs that have worked tirelessly to advance economic vitality and quality of life in their downtowns and commercial districts,” said Patrice Frey, President & CEO of Main Street America. “During an incredibly challenging year, these programs demonstrated the power of the Main Street movement to drive impressive local recovery efforts, champion small businesses, and foster vibrant downtown districts. I am inspired by their hard work and confident that these accredited communities will continue to help their downtowns flourish in the next stages of recovery.”

Downtown PKB’s performance is evaluated each year by the West Virginia Main Street coordinator, working in partnership with Main Street America to identify those local programs that meet the organization’s standards for accreditation.

Last year, Main Street America programs generated $4.14 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 4,356 net new businesses, generated 14,988 net new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 8,488 historic buildings, and clocked 983,702 volunteer hours.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.