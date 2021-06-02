Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Man attacked by gator while diving in Florida river

By WBBH Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
MYAKKA RIVER, Fla. (WBBH) - A man is recovering after he was attacked by an alligator while diving in a river in Florida.

“You never understand the power of a wild animal like that until you’re in its mouth,” Jeffrey Heim said.

Heim has recently been called the “luckiest man alive.”

“99 times out of a 100, I would have gotten knocked out and drowned,” he said.

Instead, he has 35 staples and a minor skull fracture.

Heim makes a living spearfishing in the Florida Keys and in his spare time, he goes diving and hunting for megalodon shark teeth. He then turns the fossils into jewelry and donates some of the proceeds to conservation efforts.

“So, I’m turning my passion into something more constructive than just me enjoying it,” he said. “Other people seem to enjoy it.”

Sunday, however, his passion turned into pain.

Heim was only in the water for about a minute when he was attacked.

“I felt like I got hit by a boat going 50 miles a hour,” he said. “Felt like a propeller to the head. And it pulled me down … it was just so powerful I thought it was a boat.”

Heim said that when he looked up, he saw the alligator only a few feet in front of him.

He was able to get out of the water before the gator could strike again.

“So lucky that there’s people right there, who I yelled at immediately to call 911,” Heim said. “EMS was there in five minutes.”

It wasn’t until hours after he was rushed to the hospital that the gravity of what happened set in.

“It was in complete control. There’s no knife or gun that could have saved me,” he said.

For now, he’s taking his mom’s advice and isn’t going to being diving in the rivers anymore.

“I’m just gonna go to the Gulf,” he said. “It’s much safer.”

He’s also leaving his own advice.

“Don’t dive during mating season,” Heim said. “Don’t dive in the Myakka River.”

