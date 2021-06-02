Homebuilders say shortages affecting local construction

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - COVID-and other issues-have led to shortages of materials for the building industry.

Managers of local building companies-and their suppliers-tell us problems range from issues with a lack of materials, the manpower needed to transport them, and lingering problems from storms that happened months ago.

There have been recent reports nationwide about a lumber shortage, but local contractors say the real shortage has been that of building materials in general.

”Tree lumber was in short supply a few months ago; it seems to be better now,” says Kevin Roberts, Vice-President of the Mid-Ohio Valley Homebuilders Association and Construction Manager for Moran Construction in Parkersburg. “It’s lead times with items we’re having trouble with now; it’s taking 8-10 weeks to get items. We’re hearing drywall products are soon going to become a problem. Steel’s a problem; the pricing’s the problem, too.”

One example of a problem leading to lingering shortages: the February ice storms in Texas, which shut down resin plants, manufacturing products used in homebuilding goods. Even with those plants reopened, keeping up for demand for materials has been difficult.

As has been the case with other shortages, there’s also an issue with transportation, and finding the people to ship goods from place to place.

And there’s no shortage of demand for construction projects. Badger Lumber told us, overall, including during the height of the pandemic and last year’s shutdowns, overall business for its goods has been steady.

