Lane closures planned on Third Street Bridge

Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Division of Highways announces that the Third Street Bridge (Quaker State) on WV 2 at milepost 9.63 and the Shawnee Pony Truss Bridge on Pleasants County Route 3/8, located at milepost 0.76, will be undergoing inspections on Friday, June 4, according to Keeling Fife, District Three Bridge Engineer.

The Third Street Bridge will have a lane closure to accommodate the bridge inspection and motorists should not expect any delays from the hours of 8:00 A.M. through 3:00 P.M. However, the Shawnee Pony Truss Bridge will be closed for up to 30-minute intervals between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 3:00 P.M. to accommodate periods of inspection and then opened to allow for the passage of traffic. Motorists should expect delays and are asked to plan accordingly or seek an alternative route.

Motorists should reduce their speed, follow the direction of traffic control, and use caution through the work zone.

Please be advised that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change or extend the schedule.

