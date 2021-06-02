Marietta’s Music in the Park to start on Thursday

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta’s annual summer music series, Music in the Park, is set to begin on Thursday, June 4 at 7 P.M. in Muskingum Park, weather permitting. The series is sponsored by the Marietta Welfare League.

The first performance of the season will feature a cappella group the Veritas Singers, followed by the St. Marys Community Band the following week and the Marietta Children’s Choir on June 17. The series will take place each Thursday through August 26, and the full lineup of performers can be found online here.

The event is free and family-friendly, and the space in the park allows for social distancing. Guests are asked to bring lawn chairs.

Last year, the music series was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and attendees and musicians are looking forward to the events this year, said Evelyn Bryant, Music in the Park chairperson.

“It’s wonderful, everyone feels very happy and positive about [the events resuming]” Bryant said. “It’s for the audience, but also the musicians. They were not able to perform...and they’re very, very happy to come back,” she added.

Additional information about the live music series can be found on Facebook.

