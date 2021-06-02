Advertisement

Mother accidentally shoots 5-year-old son trying to shoot dog

By KTRK Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) - A Texas mother is facing charges after she shot her 5-year-old son while trying to shoot at a loose dog.

Bruno is a six-month-old Boxer puppy.

Bruno’s owner says the dog burst out of his home when he opened to door to see if his brother arrived.

“He goes walking over there and you know, he’s curious and the lady just shot,” Bruno’s owner said.

Neighbors say a family of three including Angelia Vargas and her 5-year-old son were riding their bikes on the street when Bruno showed up.

Police allege Vargas immediately opened fire and one of the three bullets ricocheted and hit her son in the stomach.

“She could have handled it differently. You know, she was there. Her husband was there. I was there. Nothing would have happened. Nothing bad like that,” the dog’s owner said.

The boy is expected to survive.

Bruno was grazed on his leg, but otherwise is fine.

Vargas now faces criminal charges of deadly conduct.

She made an initial appearance in court where she was told to stay away from the home where Bruno lives.

The dog’s owner has found the whole experience traumatic.

“I was asleep and I had a dream hearing the little boy crying and that’s what woke me up when I was sleeping yesterday,” he said.

A traumatic weekend that left a little boy in the hospital and his mother charged, while Bruno and his family hopes it never happens again on their street.

The dog’s owner was cited for having a loose dog.

Copyright 2021 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rail equipment and car collide
UPDATE: Three juveniles treated for “soreness” after railroad equipment and car collide
John Hayes
Suspect in fatal weekend fight arraigned in Athens County Common Pleas Court
Car after becoming engulfed in flames following crash
UPDATE: Parkersburg woman dies following Memorial Day wreck
UPDATE: Athens Police identify victim, suspect in fatal weekend altercation
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to federal drug and gun crimes

Latest News

Amanda Debarr Stevens
Artsbridge Arts & Entertainment Update, 6/3/21
FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2021, file photo, a person wearing face mask as a precaution against...
Do I need to get tested for COVID-19 if I’m vaccinated?
President Joe Biden will be hosted by Queen Elizabeth on the final day of the June 11-13 summit...
Queen Elizabeth II to meet with Biden at Windsor Castle
Checkpoint agents found more than 50 people inside a tanker-trailer on Friday.
Border Patrol: More than 160 arrested in two alleged human smuggling attempts
Truck off the side of Staunton Turnpike
Truck goes off road, sends one to hospital