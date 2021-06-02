New signage installed at Mountwood Park

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Visitors at Mountwood Park can now take a stroll through the history of Volcano, West Virginia.

Volunteers with the organization Friends of Mountwood Park have installed eight new signs and a new sidewalk next to the Visitors Center and Volcano Museum.

The signs showcase information about the places and people of Volcano.

The organization also installed an engine that was donated by the Oil and Gas Museum in Parkersburg.

Mike Naylor is the treasurer for Friends of Mountwood Park, and he hopes these new additions will help attract more visitors.

“Well, this is a very symbiotic relationship,” Naylor explained. Prior to the sidewalk and signs, the museum, people would often just drive by and not know it was there. This will now draw people inside where we have many more displays.”

Two additional signs still need to be installed.

The Visitors Center and Volcano Museum is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

