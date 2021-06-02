Advertisement

Obituary: Louella Mae Hiener Wilson

Louella Wilson
Louella Wilson(WTAP)
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Louella Mae Hiener Wilson, 85, of Lowell, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born on July 26, 1935 in Marietta, Ohio, to the late Walter C. & Ruth A. Lafaber Hiener. She was a 1953 graduate of Marietta High School. Louella retired from The Airolite Company as traffic/logistic manager in 2001 after 41 years of employment.

On December 2, 1959, she married George Alfred Wilson who preceded her in death on July 22, 2012. She was a member of St. John’s Evangelical Church in Lowell. Louella made many pumpkin & pecan pies for the church at the Lowell Octoberfest. She enjoyed her flower and vegetable garden, often sharing them with her family, neighbors and friends. She was also an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan, often attending many football and bowl games with her family.

She is survived by her daughter, Melissa Cogswell (Ben) of Lowell; grandsons, Harry (Will) of Marietta and Max of Lowell; one brother, Walter Hiener, Jr. (Marty), of Marietta; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by her brothers, Robert, Joseph and Raymond; sisters, Kathryn Ross, Mary Louise Hockenberry, Martha Hudnall, Margaret Groves, Florence Bartyczak and Helen Yost; niece, Jane Hiener; and nephew, Richard Ross.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021 at St. John’s Evangelical Church in Lowell, with Melody Hoskinson officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Family will greet friends for one hour prior to services at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. John’s Evangelical Church, 312 4th Street, or the L-A Fire & Rescue, P.O. Box 406, both Lowell, Ohio 45744. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Louella’s family and offers online condolences by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com or by going to their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rail equipment and car collide
UPDATE: Three juveniles treated for “soreness” after railroad equipment and car collide
John Hayes
Suspect in fatal weekend fight arraigned in Athens County Common Pleas Court
Car after becoming engulfed in flames following crash
UPDATE: Parkersburg woman dies following Memorial Day wreck
UPDATE: Athens Police identify victim, suspect in fatal weekend altercation
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to federal drug and gun crimes

Latest News

William Reese
Obituary: William D. Reese, Jr.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Wanda G. Hornback
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Lisa Michelle Hall
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Dorothy Jean Sprouse