Obituary: Louella Mae Hiener Wilson

Louella Mae Hiener Wilson, 85, of Lowell, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born on July 26, 1935 in Marietta, Ohio, to the late Walter C. & Ruth A. Lafaber Hiener. She was a 1953 graduate of Marietta High School. Louella retired from The Airolite Company as traffic/logistic manager in 2001 after 41 years of employment.

On December 2, 1959, she married George Alfred Wilson who preceded her in death on July 22, 2012. She was a member of St. John’s Evangelical Church in Lowell. Louella made many pumpkin & pecan pies for the church at the Lowell Octoberfest. She enjoyed her flower and vegetable garden, often sharing them with her family, neighbors and friends. She was also an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan, often attending many football and bowl games with her family.

She is survived by her daughter, Melissa Cogswell (Ben) of Lowell; grandsons, Harry (Will) of Marietta and Max of Lowell; one brother, Walter Hiener, Jr. (Marty), of Marietta; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by her brothers, Robert, Joseph and Raymond; sisters, Kathryn Ross, Mary Louise Hockenberry, Martha Hudnall, Margaret Groves, Florence Bartyczak and Helen Yost; niece, Jane Hiener; and nephew, Richard Ross.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021 at St. John’s Evangelical Church in Lowell, with Melody Hoskinson officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Family will greet friends for one hour prior to services at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. John’s Evangelical Church, 312 4th Street, or the L-A Fire & Rescue, P.O. Box 406, both Lowell, Ohio 45744. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Louella’s family and offers online condolences by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com or by going to their Facebook page.

