Advertisement

Obituary: Michael Dinnin

Michael Dinnin
Michael Dinnin(WTAP)
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Michael Dinnin, 71, of Newark, WV passed away June 30, 2021, was born in Wood County the son of the Late James and Glenna (Beha) Dinnin.

A 1970 graduate of Parkersburg High School. Worked at Ames of Parkersburg,  John Manville of Parkersburg and retired from Ohio Historical Society.

Member of Big Island Run Church.

Mike enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his loving wife Vicky Dinnin, children: Jamie Dinnin (Susan), Jerry Dinnin (Sara), Tamera Duskey ( Richard), and Tabitha Bolek (Brandon).

Grandchildren: Bailey Dinnin, Sam Dinnin, Timmy Dinnin, Christian Duskey, Frankie Bolek, Lily Bolek, and Brenton Parsons, and a great grandchild due in August Peyton Dinnin. sisters Joan Helmer (Gary) and Patricia Butcher (Francis) and brother Tom Dinnin (Brenda) best friend Paul Parsons, several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to both his parents he was preceded in death by one grandson Colton Dinnin and sister Rebecca Hope Dinnin

Services will be Saturday June 5, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Matheny Whited Funeral Home of Elizabeth. Visitation will be Saturday 11 am until time of the service.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car after becoming engulfed in flames following crash
UPDATE: Parkersburg woman dies following Memorial Day wreck
Car after becoming engulfed in flames following crash
Car catches fire after Monday crash
Parkersburg police are asking for the public's assistance in locating Victor Lee Thompson.
Police identify shooting victim and suspect
UPDATE: Athens Police identify victim, suspect in fatal weekend altercation
The crash happened just after 8:15 Thursday morning.
UPDATE: Parkersburg man dies after Route 7 crash last week

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Lisa Michelle Hall
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Dorothy Jean Sprouse
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Deborah Susanna Smith
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Roger Glenn Cunningham