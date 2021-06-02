Obituary: Michael Dinnin

Michael Dinnin, 71, of Newark, WV passed away June 30, 2021, was born in Wood County the son of the Late James and Glenna (Beha) Dinnin.

A 1970 graduate of Parkersburg High School. Worked at Ames of Parkersburg, John Manville of Parkersburg and retired from Ohio Historical Society.

Member of Big Island Run Church.

Mike enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his loving wife Vicky Dinnin, children: Jamie Dinnin (Susan), Jerry Dinnin (Sara), Tamera Duskey ( Richard), and Tabitha Bolek (Brandon).

Grandchildren: Bailey Dinnin, Sam Dinnin, Timmy Dinnin, Christian Duskey, Frankie Bolek, Lily Bolek, and Brenton Parsons, and a great grandchild due in August Peyton Dinnin. sisters Joan Helmer (Gary) and Patricia Butcher (Francis) and brother Tom Dinnin (Brenda) best friend Paul Parsons, several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to both his parents he was preceded in death by one grandson Colton Dinnin and sister Rebecca Hope Dinnin

Services will be Saturday June 5, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Matheny Whited Funeral Home of Elizabeth. Visitation will be Saturday 11 am until time of the service.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.