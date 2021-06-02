Obituary: Wanda G. Hornback

Wanda G. Hornback, 83, of Chloe, died Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Clay Health Care Center, Ivydale.

She was born October 5, 1937, at Oka, Calhoun County, the daughter of the late Charles Woodrow and Dormal G. White McClain.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sons, Art Rose and Chuckie Evilsizer; sister, Sonja Drake.

Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Jack and Tea Rose of Glendale, Ariz.; a granddaughter; brothers, James McClain of Chloe, Delano of Canal Fulton, Ohio, David McClain and Ralph McClain both of Chloe; sisters, Evaleen Foster of Akron, Ohio and Lois Smith of Newton.

Wanda was a retired pharmaceutical lab technician. Her pastimes included walking and flower gardening.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, June 6 at the John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, with Pastor Philip Linger officiating. Burial will be in the Cottrell Cemetery, Oka.

The visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service. Condolences may be shared at www.taylorfuneralhomeinc.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.