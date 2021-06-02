Advertisement

Obituary: Wanda G. Hornback

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wanda G. Hornback, 83, of Chloe, died Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Clay Health Care Center, Ivydale.

She was born October 5, 1937, at Oka, Calhoun County, the daughter of the late Charles Woodrow and Dormal G. White McClain.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sons, Art Rose and Chuckie Evilsizer; sister, Sonja Drake.

Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Jack and Tea Rose of Glendale, Ariz.; a granddaughter; brothers, James McClain of Chloe, Delano of Canal Fulton, Ohio, David McClain and Ralph McClain both of Chloe; sisters, Evaleen Foster of Akron, Ohio and Lois Smith of Newton.

Wanda was a retired pharmaceutical lab technician. Her pastimes included walking and flower gardening.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, June 6 at the John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, with Pastor Philip Linger officiating. Burial will be in the Cottrell Cemetery, Oka.

The visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service. Condolences may be shared at www.taylorfuneralhomeinc.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rail equipment and car collide
UPDATE: Three juveniles treated for “soreness” after railroad equipment and car collide
John Hayes
Suspect in fatal weekend fight arraigned in Athens County Common Pleas Court
Car after becoming engulfed in flames following crash
UPDATE: Parkersburg woman dies following Memorial Day wreck
UPDATE: Athens Police identify victim, suspect in fatal weekend altercation
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to federal drug and gun crimes

Latest News

William Reese
Obituary: William D. Reese, Jr.
Louella Wilson
Obituary: Louella Mae Hiener Wilson
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Lisa Michelle Hall
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Dorothy Jean Sprouse