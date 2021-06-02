Advertisement

Obituary: William D. Reese, Jr.

William Reese
William Reese(WTAP)
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

William D. Reese, Jr. “Doug”, 58, of Marietta passed away at 5:32 am, Sunday, May 30, 2021.

He was born on December 18, 1962 in Rhonda, WV, a son of the late William D. Reese and Deloris Connolly Reese of Newport News, VA.  Doug was Assistant Manager at Hampton Inn.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by 2 daughters, Hannah Reese of Knoxville, TN and Alexandra Reese of Marietta; 2 grandsons, Elliot and Kendrick Reese; 2 sisters, Mary Elizabeth Hopkins and Carmalee Ollom both of Marietta.  His father and great niece Deanna Dobbins preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be held on Monday (June 7) at 10:30 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in Oak Grove Cemetery.  Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8.  Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at:  condolences@Lankfordfh.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rail equipment and car collide
UPDATE: Three juveniles treated for “soreness” after railroad equipment and car collide
John Hayes
Suspect in fatal weekend fight arraigned in Athens County Common Pleas Court
Car after becoming engulfed in flames following crash
UPDATE: Parkersburg woman dies following Memorial Day wreck
UPDATE: Athens Police identify victim, suspect in fatal weekend altercation
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to federal drug and gun crimes

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Wanda G. Hornback
Louella Wilson
Obituary: Louella Mae Hiener Wilson
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Lisa Michelle Hall
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Dorothy Jean Sprouse