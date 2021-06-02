Obituary: William D. Reese, Jr.

William D. Reese, Jr. “Doug”, 58, of Marietta passed away at 5:32 am, Sunday, May 30, 2021.

He was born on December 18, 1962 in Rhonda, WV, a son of the late William D. Reese and Deloris Connolly Reese of Newport News, VA. Doug was Assistant Manager at Hampton Inn.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by 2 daughters, Hannah Reese of Knoxville, TN and Alexandra Reese of Marietta; 2 grandsons, Elliot and Kendrick Reese; 2 sisters, Mary Elizabeth Hopkins and Carmalee Ollom both of Marietta. His father and great niece Deanna Dobbins preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be held on Monday (June 7) at 10:30 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in Oak Grove Cemetery. Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at: condolences@Lankfordfh.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.