Ohio Health Department rescinds pandemic health orders

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Several pandemic health orders have been rescinded or lifted in the State of Ohio.

This action removes several statewide requirements enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic, including the statewide mask mandate.

Fully vaccinated individuals, defined as those who are two weeks past the final dose, can safely resume most activities, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance. Businesses, workplaces, and schools are permitted to continue to require masking or social distancing protocols at their discretion to keep customers, employees, and students safe. A federal transportation mask mandate will remain in place through Sept. 13 on commercial flights, trains, buses, boats and in terminals. In addition, the CDC continues to recommend masking in certain circumstances, regardless of whether someone is fully vaccinated, including in healthcare settings and other forms of public transportation. Upon entry to a business, school, or healthcare facility, Ohioans should be prepared to follow certain policies related to masking, social distancing, and handwashing.

Although not required, the CDC recommends those who have not been fully vaccinated to continue to wear masks indoors to protect themselves and others.

Some orders, including those for nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and other congregate settings, remain in effect.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.