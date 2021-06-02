Advertisement

Oregon leader compares vaccine passport to Jim Crow Laws

Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
PORTLAND, OR (KATU) - A county commissioner in Oregon has been stripped of some of his duties after he put forth a resolution comparing vaccine passports to Jim Crow-era laws, which legalized segregation.

“I find this resolution as originally submitted abhorrent and irresponsible,” said Clackamas County Chair Tootie Smith.

The resolution brought forward by Clackamas County Commissioner Mark Shull compares vaccination passports to Jim Crow laws.

As it stands, Oregon and the United States have no plans to require a vaccination passport, but Shull says he wanted the commission to discuss the idea in case things change.

“The reference to Jim Crow Laws has nothing to do with racism it has to do with the restriction of civil liberties based on the law in the state,” Shull said.

Other commissioners strongly disagreed with his choice of words, ultimately voting the resolution down and stripping Shull of his liaison assignments – meaning he doesn’t represent the commission when in public.

Smith and others voice their concerns about how this will follow the commission. She agrees with the idea, but strongly disagrees with the comparison.

Schull was previously censured for making racist and xenophobic comments on social media.

Copyright 2021 KATU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

