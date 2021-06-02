Parkersburg man pleads guilty to federal drug and gun crimes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) – Shaun Price, 41, of Parkersburg pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal drug and gun crimes.

According to court documents, on December 7, 2020 an officer with the South Charleston Police Department attempted a traffic stop on Price’s car in Cross Lanes. Price sped off and led law enforcement in a high-speed pursuit.

The pursuit began in Cross Lanes and ended in South Charleston where officers were able to stop Price’s car by using spike-strips. Officers recovered approximately 7.85 grams of meth and a loaded 9mm Taurus PT111 handgun from the vehicle. Price admitted that he intended to sell the methamphetamine and that he had the gun to protect his drugs and money.

Price pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison when sentenced on September 2, 2021.

Acting United States Attorney Lisa G. Johnston made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the South Charleston Police Department.

Assistant United States Attorney Nick Miller is handling the prosecution. Senior United States District Court Judge John T. Copenhaver, Jr. presided over the hearing.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Related court documents and information can be found on PACER by searching for Case No. 2:21-cr-00051 .

