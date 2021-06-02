Railroad equipment and car collide in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Officials with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said two juveniles were transported to Marietta Memorial Hospital after a car and a piece of railroad equipment collided on Veto Road.

Dispatchers said the collision happened at a low rate of speed and that the juveniles’ had minor back injuries.

The wreck was reported around 10:45 a.m. near Catfish Paradise.

Troopers on scene told us they are still investigating who is at fault.

Warren Volunteer Fire and Rescue also responded to the scene.

