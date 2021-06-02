Advertisement

Road closures planned on Wood CR 28

(WSAZ)
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announces the closure of Wood CR 28, Volcano Road, on Thursday, June 3 and Friday, June 4, according to Jared Evans, District Three Maintenance Engineer.

WVDOH will be performing a culvert replacement on Wood CR 28, Volcano Road, from milepost 1.01 to milepost 1.50, 1 mile from the intersection of CR 7, Walker Road. Crews will be working between the hours of 6:30 A.M. and 5:00 P.M.

The roadway will be closed. The roadway will be open overnight. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.

