Skate park group volunteering to add to Indian Acres Skate Park

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Skaters United of Marietta Ohio is looking to add a new feature to the Indian Acres Skate Park.

The group is volunteering to work on this project and have experience in constructing parks for skating.

Numerous businesses in the area are also supplying the team with materials to help build the attraction.

Some of them include Tri-State concrete pumping, Pioneer Masonry and Lowe’s.

The group says that this work will be complete by next week depending on the weather.

And although skaters won’t be allowed onto the skate park just yet, the group says that skaters are patiently waiting for what’s to come.

“Yesterday when we began this project, there were slightly over a dozen of them that came down to ride while we were working. And they didn’t mind because of the excitement,” says Skaters United of Marietta Ohio member, Aaron Reynolds.

The group says that they received roughly 35 hundred dollars for this project, but believe that there will be some funds left over.

They also said that they are appreciative of the support for this project and the skate park.

