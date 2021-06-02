Advertisement

St. Marys students reflect on a very stressful school year

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Saints Marys high school wraps up its school year today.

With the pandemic extending into the 2020 and 2021 school year, many students were uncertain of what to expect.

From at-home learning to the change in the way sports were scheduled, high school students say it was a hectic time.

However, students say that the administrators and teachers helped them get through it.

“Our teachers and the administrators were great about helping us out this year. If we needed extra help while we weren’t in school all we had to do was send a message and say, ‘Hey, I need help. Can I call you? Can we set up a Teams meeting?’ And they were quick to just give us whatever we needed. They were pretty great. They did a good job,” says St. Marys high school junior, Millie Kehrer.

After this school year, under classmen at Saint Marys say that they are looking forward to next year since many regulations are starting to be relaxed.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car after becoming engulfed in flames following crash
UPDATE: Parkersburg woman dies following Memorial Day wreck
Car after becoming engulfed in flames following crash
Car catches fire after Monday crash
Parkersburg police are asking for the public's assistance in locating Victor Lee Thompson.
Police identify shooting victim and suspect
UPDATE: Athens Police identify victim, suspect in fatal weekend altercation
The crash happened just after 8:15 Thursday morning.
UPDATE: Parkersburg man dies after Route 7 crash last week

Latest News

Forecast for June 2nd
Forecast for June 2nd
Brittany Morgan and Thomas Battle
What's Trending, 6/2/21
Rail equipment and car collide
Railroad equipment and car collide in Washington County
Marietta Welfare League bringing back Music in the Park
Marietta’s Music in the Park to start on Thursday
Downtown PKB receives 2021 National Main Street America accreditation