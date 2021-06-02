St. Marys students reflect on a very stressful school year

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Saints Marys high school wraps up its school year today.

With the pandemic extending into the 2020 and 2021 school year, many students were uncertain of what to expect.

From at-home learning to the change in the way sports were scheduled, high school students say it was a hectic time.

However, students say that the administrators and teachers helped them get through it.

“Our teachers and the administrators were great about helping us out this year. If we needed extra help while we weren’t in school all we had to do was send a message and say, ‘Hey, I need help. Can I call you? Can we set up a Teams meeting?’ And they were quick to just give us whatever we needed. They were pretty great. They did a good job,” says St. Marys high school junior, Millie Kehrer.

After this school year, under classmen at Saint Marys say that they are looking forward to next year since many regulations are starting to be relaxed.

