Suspect in fatal weekend fight arraigned in Athens County Common Pleas Court

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - A Circleville, Ohio man was arraigned in Athens County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday, in connection to a deadly weekend fight.

John Hayes, 24, of Circleville, Ohio, has been accused of causing the death of 24-year-old Ivan Johnson, of Logan, Ohio, following a fistfight in uptown Athens.

Hayes was indicted on Tuesday on charges of involuntary manslaughter, a third-degree felony and assault, a first-degree misdemeanor.

He has pleaded not guilty.

According to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, the fight between Johnson and Hayes happened about 2 a.m. on May 29 in a parking lot off Court Street.

Several people were involved and authorities have gathered witness statements and video evidence of the fight.

Johnson was apparently trying to back away from the fight when Hayes punched him, causing him to fall and hit his head.

Johnson was unconscious when Athens County EMS took him to OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital, according to the prosecutor’s office.

He was later taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, where he was pronounced dead.

According to a news release, First Assistant Prosecutor Meg Saunders argued Hayes was a flight risk in court on Wednesday, because he apparently left the state and travelled to Florida before returning for court.

She also called him a public safety risk.

Hayes was represented by attorney Bob Toy, who argued Hayes was not a flight risk because voluntarily appeared in court and was not in custody.

Hayes was granted a $10,000 bond with 10 percent posting allowed, however, he will have to wear an ankle monitor.

Bond was set by Magistrate Jon Perrin, who was sitting in for Judge Patrick Lang. Prosecutors said Lang could readdress bond.

You can find our previous coverage on this story here.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.