Suspect in school threats now in custody in Washington County

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The suspect in a series of threats to schools inside and outside the area has now arrived in Washington County to face charges.

Nicholas Hall was booked into the Washington County Jail just before 4:30 Wednesday afternoon, after being transported by sheriff’s deputies from Georgia, where he was arrested May 11.

Hall, according to the sheriff’s office, called in threats to Wolf Creek, Fort Frye, Marietta and Belpre schools, as well as St. Mary’s Catholic School in Marietta, and schools in Noble and Morgan counties. He is also believed to have called in threats to schools in Athens and Franklin counties. A school in Pennsylvania also reported getting a threat believed tied to Hall.

He was indicted by the Washington County Grand Jury on 22 counts of inducing panic, which is a second-degree felony.

The threats were called in between May 6-11.

He is likely to be arraigned in Washington County Common Pleas Court, at which time a trial date will be set and bond may be addressed.

