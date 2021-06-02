Advertisement

Troopers seize $30,000 worth of drugs in Pickaway County

Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers have fired felony drug charges against two Michigan women. During a stop in Pickaway County, troopers uncovered various drugs, including a dangerous mixture of heroin, fentanyl, and carfentanil often referred to as “grey death.”

During the traffic stop in Pickaway County on May 28, troopers seized 235 grams of methamphetamine, 165 grams of heroin, 54 grams of gray death powder and 48 fentanyl tablets worth approximately $30,000.

The traffic stop took place at 3:11 A.M., when the women were pulled over for speeding. The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office’s drug-sniffing canine detected the drugs and a probable cause search of the vehicle took place.

The suspects, Detroit residents Lashaye Genisis Bowles, 21, and Tahzarai Lashebra Pitts, 25, were incarcerated in the Pickaway County Jail and charged with possession of methamphetamine and heroin, and trafficking in drugs, all first-degree felonies.

If convicted, each could face up to 33 years in prison and up to a $60,000 fine.

