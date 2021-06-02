Advertisement

Trump pulls plug on blog launched last month

Former President Donald Trump has shut down his blog called “From the desk of Donald J. Trump.”
Former President Donald Trump has shut down his blog called “From the desk of Donald J. Trump.”(Source: From the Desk of Donald J. Trump/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former President Donald Trump has shut down his blog called “From the desk of Donald J. Trump.”

It was launched last month.

Senior aide to Trump Jason Miller says the page was “auxiliary to the broader efforts” they are working on.

For months, the Trump team has been promising it is creating a new “revolutionary social media platform.”

Trump is banned from most major social media sites after the platforms accused him of encouraging violence that resulted in the January riot at the Capitol.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rail equipment and car collide
UPDATE: Three juveniles treated for “soreness” after railroad equipment and car collide
John Hayes
Suspect in fatal weekend fight arraigned in Athens County Common Pleas Court
Car after becoming engulfed in flames following crash
UPDATE: Parkersburg woman dies following Memorial Day wreck
UPDATE: Athens Police identify victim, suspect in fatal weekend altercation
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to federal drug and gun crimes

Latest News

Amanda Debarr Stevens
Artsbridge Arts & Entertainment Update, 6/3/21
FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2021, file photo, a person wearing face mask as a precaution against...
Do I need to get tested for COVID-19 if I’m vaccinated?
President Joe Biden will be hosted by Queen Elizabeth on the final day of the June 11-13 summit...
Queen Elizabeth II to meet with Biden at Windsor Castle
Checkpoint agents found more than 50 people inside a tanker-trailer on Friday.
Border Patrol: More than 160 arrested in two alleged human smuggling attempts
Truck off the side of Staunton Turnpike
Truck goes off road, sends one to hospital