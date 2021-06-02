​Wood County Schools announces summer meal sites

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With Wood County Schools has announced summer meal sites and schedules for students. The district will be offering both enrolled and open meal sites.

Enrolled sites are part of the summer school program and are only open to students participating in that particular program. On the other hand, open sites will serve all children ages 18 and under.

Enrolled sites will serve students participating in programs at those locations. Each enrolled site is part of a

Some sites offer both breakfast and lunch while others offer only lunch, and some sites may offer a snack as well.

A list of enrolled sites is available here: https://5il.co/tk7t. And a list of open sites is available here: https://5il.co/tk7u

Those who would like more information about the Summer Food Service Program are asked to call Hollie Best, Child Nutrition Director at (304) 420-9631 extension 101.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.