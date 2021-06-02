Advertisement

​Wood County Schools announces summer meal sites

(KVLY)
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With Wood County Schools has announced summer meal sites and schedules for students. The district will be offering both enrolled and open meal sites.

Enrolled sites are part of the summer school program and are only open to students participating in that particular program. On the other hand, open sites will serve all children ages 18 and under.

Enrolled sites will serve students participating in programs at those locations. Each enrolled site is part of a

Some sites offer both breakfast and lunch while others offer only lunch, and some sites may offer a snack as well.

A list of enrolled sites is available here: https://5il.co/tk7t. And a list of open sites is available here: https://5il.co/tk7u

Those who would like more information about the Summer Food Service Program are asked to call Hollie Best, Child Nutrition Director at (304) 420-9631 extension 101.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rail equipment and car collide
UPDATE: Three juveniles treated for “soreness” after railroad equipment and car collide
John Hayes
Suspect in fatal weekend fight arraigned in Athens County Common Pleas Court
Car after becoming engulfed in flames following crash
UPDATE: Parkersburg woman dies following Memorial Day wreck
UPDATE: Athens Police identify victim, suspect in fatal weekend altercation
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to federal drug and gun crimes

Latest News

Amanda Debarr Stevens
Artsbridge Arts & Entertainment Update, 6/3/21
Truck off the side of Staunton Turnpike
Truck goes off road, sends one to hospital
Ohio Lottery announces 2nd Vax-a-Million incentive winners
WTAP News @ 6 - Parkersburg at Parkersburg South sectional softball
WTAP News @ 6 - Parkersburg at Parkersburg South sectional softball
WTAP News @ 6 -St. Marys at Williamstown sectional baseball
WTAP News @ 6 -St. Marys at Williamstown sectional baseball