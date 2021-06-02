WVUP business program ranked as most affordable in W.Va.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia University at Parkersburg continues to provide students with an education that is affordable.

The business program at WVU-P ranks as the most affordable in West Virginia compared to other four-year institutions.

It is currently ranked at 18th in the nation according to University HQ.

“Affordability was one of the major factors for me coming here as well and I see it a lot when I talk to my other friends who have ventured out and gone else where for college. And it’s great to be at this point in my life and be one of the few people I know that is not buried in college debt. So, that’s a huge foot forward in getting out into the real world,” says WVU-P business school alum, Jake Frady.

The business school has numerous graduates that continue to speak about how the program helped them in their professional career and personal life.

“I have friends who have went to larger school both in-state and out-of-state who received business degrees. And I’m on par with them if not doing better. And I think that a lot of our students have similar feelings with that,” says fellow alum, Olivia Reeder. “We have quality education at an affordable price. And there’s no denying that through the success of our students.”

The Business Administration Management and Marketing concentration focuses on running internal and external operations for a company, like creating a product or service, managing staff and profits, identifying viable markets and more.

“We’re delighted to be chosen and happily accept the recognition,” said Jeff Holland, WVU Parkersburg Business, Accounting and Public Service (BAPS) division chairperson. “Our goal has always been to deliver the highest quality education that is possible and this serves as a sign that we are moving in the right direction.”

