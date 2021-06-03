Advertisement

Ohio Lottery announces 2nd Vax-a-Million incentive winners

Jonathan Carlyle and Zoie Vincent won.
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP)- Ohio has announced the next winners of its vaccine lottery incentive, including an adult who will take home $1 million and a child who will receive a full college scholarship. Gov. Mike DeWine announced the Vax-a-Million program May 12 to renew interest in getting a coronavirus vaccine. Governors in several states have since put similar lottery incentives in place.

More than 3.2 million Ohioans have now entered their names for a shot at the $1 million, and more than 133,000 children have entered for the scholarship, which includes tuition, room-and-board and books. Toledo resident Jonathan Carlyle won the $1 million prize and Zoie Vincent, of Mayfield Village in Cuyahoga County, won the college scholarship.

