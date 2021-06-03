Advertisement

Police: 3 officers stable after being shot in Delaware

Police response is seen in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday night after the shooting of three officers.
Police response is seen in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday night after the shooting of three officers.(Source: WPVI/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A large police presence could be seen in Wilmington, Delaware, on Wednesday night after three officers were shot responding to a call, police said.

Dozens of police cars, fire trucks and a SWAT team were on the scene after the shooting at about 10:30 p.m. Police asked people in a 20-block area of northwest Wilmington to shelter in place and await further instructions.

The three officers have been transported to a hospital in stable condition, Wilmington police said in a statement.

Police did not say anything about a suspect in the shooting or whether any arrests have been made.

The shooting remains under investigation, police said.

