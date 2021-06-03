Advertisement

Truck goes off road, sends one to hospital

By Jack Selby
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A truck went off the road at Kanawha Hill on the 7700 block of Staunton Turnpike near Davisville on Thursday morning, sending a man to the hospital.

The Wood County 911 Center was unable to verify any information on potential injuries at the scene, but did say that he was in the ambulance and being transported to WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center.

The crash was first called into Dispatch at 6:21 a.m., and the Eastwood Volunteer Fire Department, Wood County Sheriff’s Office, and Camden Clark Ambulance Service all responded to the scene.

