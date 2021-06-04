Independence Day events scheduled in the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With July Fourth approaching, cities and organizations around the Mid-Ohio Valley are planning celebrations. Read below for the details.

Ohio

Athens

º A fireworks display will take place on June 3 at 10 P.M., at end of East State St. Additional events might take place, as well, but have not yet been finalized.

Marietta

º On July 1, there will be a presentation of the Eyes of Freedom veterans memorial at the Armory at 6 P.M.

º The Independence Day Parade will begin at noon on July 4, at Fourth Street and Butler Street. The parade will follow Fourth Street to Putnam Street, Second Street, Tiber Way, and end on Front Street in front of the Armory.

At 12:30, there will be a ceremony in the Armory.

There will be a picnic at 800 Wooster Street.

º There will not be a fireworks at the Washington County Fairgrounds. However, the Fairgrounds will be hosting a tractor pull at 4 P.M. on July 4. but there will be a tractor pull starting at 4 P.M. Concessions will be available.

Nelsonville

º The Thunder in the Valley fireworks display will take place at Hocking College at sundown, around 10 P.M. on July 4.

West Virginia

North Hills

º The July Fourth parade will take place from 10 A.M. 10 11 A.M., and will meet at the parking lot of the pool.

Parkersburg

º A carnival will take place at City Park, followed by fireworks at Fort Boreman Hill at sundown on July 4. The carnival begins at 5 P.M. on Wednesday, June 30 and will stay open until around 11 P.M. It will go on from 5 P.M. to 11 P.M. July 1 and 2, and noon to 11 P.M. July 3 and 4. There will be food, vendors, games, Bingo, and more.

Ripley

º Independence Day events begin on June 29, with musicians performing nightly on the courthouse lawn. A carnival will take place in the city parking lot near the courthouse from June 29 - July 3.

º The parade will take place on July 3 and will begin at noon. Fireworks will take place at 10 P.M. on the courthouse lawn. There will also be a performance from the band U-Turn.

