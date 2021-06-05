No injuries following an apartment fire in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) -

The Marietta Fire Department and the Reno Volunteer Fire Department are on the scene of a reported structure fire at the Sierra Apartments on Pike Street in Marietta.

According to Marietta Fire Chief C. W. Durham, the fire started in an upstairs apartment. The damage done to the building has been contained to the apartment where the fire originally started.

The occupant of the apartment was not home at the time the fire broke out. Chief Durham said there were no injuries to report.

WTAP has a reporter on the scene and will have more information when it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.