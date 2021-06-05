Advertisement

Local deputy gets award for saving man’s life

By Laura Bowen
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: Jun. 4, 2021 at 9:20 PM EDT
BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) - Deputy Martin of the Washington County Sheriff’s Department received an award for saving a local’s life.

Ivan Richards is alive and breathing - to that he credits Deputy Martin.

It all started with nothing out of the ordinary. Mr Richards was working in his garage with his drill press. However, things went south fast.

Richards remembered, “When the drill bit went through the angle iron, the bit grabbed. When it grabbed, it spun the angle iron around which ripped right into my arm.”

His artery was severed.

“It was real bad. Blood going everywhere.”

Alone in the garage and bleeding out, Mr. Richards called 9-1-1.

“I grabbed a rag, I applied pressure to my wrist, and I hit the telephone call and dialed 9-1-1 with my little finger.”

Deputy Martin was the first on the scene. It was worse than he imagined.

“My first site of Ivan was um the shirt that he was holding over his wrist, which was blood soaked and he had blood spattered on his face,” he said.

Martin applied a tourniquet on Mr Richards’ arm almost immediately. What came next was quick-thinking. Martin decided to drive him to the ER himself.

Martin said, “I was concerned that he was going to pass out prior to the emergency squad arriving.”

Mr Richards was taken care of at the hospital and now lives to tell the tale.

His wife Ginger said she is beyond grateful.

“You know it’s more than just him getting a tourniquet on and getting him to the hospital. It’s so much more than that. This affects our lives. It’s my husband and I that, you know, we can finish our life out together.”

Mrs. Richards said Martin checked on her and Ivan multiple times after the incident, even dropping by their house to sit down with them.

Martin said the award is an honor but it’s not why he does what he does.

