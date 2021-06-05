Obituary: Zeta Hopkins

Zeta G. Wigal Hopkins, 91, of Vienna, WV, passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021, at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born November 9, 1929, in Wood County, WV, a daughter of the late Chester A. and Sylvia N. King Wigal.

Zeta along with her husband, Charles, were owners of Jerry’s Dairyette in Vienna. She enjoyed being outdoors tending to her flowers and garden. Zeta was a member of the Eastern Star Vienna Chapter 151 for over 50 years.

She is survived by her son, Bob Hopkins (Susan) of Parkersburg; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Zeta was preceded in death by her husband, Charles L. Hopkins; and one brother, Dale Wigal.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna, with Pastor Mark Watkins officiating, and an Eastern Star service will be conducted. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

A special thanks to the physicians and staff at Ohio Valley Health Care for their compassionate care. Please visit www.lamberttatman.com to share messages of condolence with the Hopkins family.

Cremation services have been entrusted to the care of Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory, 3005 Grand Central Ave. Vienna.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.