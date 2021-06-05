Stabbing victim released from hospital

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The victim of the Oakwood Village Appartments has been released from the hospital, according to Police Chief Martin. Additionally, the internal investigation into the officer who fatally shot the man who stabbed the victim is wrapping up Friday. The officer’s name is M.E. Stewart and he will be returning to full-duty next week, according to Martin.

For background: https://www.wtap.com/2021/05/31/update-victim-of-shooting-dies-homicide-investigation-underway/

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.