Wanted man’s getaway car found after chase

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Victor Lee Thompson is still on the run.

Police Chief Martin believes he’s still in the area.

The getaway car however has been found, despite being painted a different color since the shooting. The vehicle was recovered after its owner lead law enforcement on a chase, according to Chief Martin.

Officials are investigating the owner for potential involvement.

Martin encourages anyone with more information to come forward.

“The information that we do receive or uncover with this case we’ve been about 10 minutes behind the guy. Everywhere we look, he’s just out of reach…,”

It is believed that Thompson is with his girlfriend, Kiersten Holbrooks-Mick.

If you have information on their whereabouts, you can call 9-1-1, the Parkersburg Police Department itself or their Facebook page or website.

