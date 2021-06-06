Murder suspect, Victor Lee Thompson, and his girlfriend have been arrested

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

According to Parkersburg Police Chief Joe Martin, 43-year-old Victor Lee Thompson of Parkersburg has been arrested after an extensive week-long manhunt. Thompson’s girlfriend Kierston Holbrooks-Mick has also been arrested.

Thompson has been on the run since Sunday, May 30, for allegedly killing 36-year-old Darren Jimmie Salaam of Akron, Ohio at a residence on the 4400 block of 17th Avenue in Parkersburg.

According to the Parkersburg Police Department’s Facebook page, on the evening of June 5, two individuals that matched the description of Thompson and Holbrooks-Mick were located in a cabin along West Virginia Rt. 47 just inside Ritchie County.

The homeowner of the cabin was out of town at the time and the two individuals watching the cabin for the homeowner told the individuals inside, who turned out to be Thompson and Holbrooks-Mick after further evidence was found, that they were not allowed to be there.

On June 6, the Ritchie County Sheriff’s Department, Wirt County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia State Police and Parkersburg Police Detectives reconvened in the area to search for the suspects.

After a couple of hours of searching officers located Thompson and Holbrooks-Mick hiding in a trailer in the area of McFarland Lane in Ritchie County. The two were taken into custody without incident and transported back to Parkersburg.

Thompson was processed on the Murder warrant at the Parkersburg Police Department. Holbrooks-Mick was processed for being a Fugitive from Justice from Washington County, Ohio.

After processing both subjects were placed in the Wood County Holding Center to await arraignment in Wood County Magistrate Court.

The Parkersburg Police Department thanked the Ritchie County Sheriff’s Department, Wirt County Sheriff’s Department, Wood County Sheriff’s Department, and the West Virginia State Police for all their assistance in the investigation.

