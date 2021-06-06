Cairo Days Parade makes its annual run

CAIRO, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ritchie County held its Cairo Days Parade among other festivities this Saturday.

There was plenty to do in Cairo Saturday. Vendors set up shop, kids got into spirit with face paint, and people donated to a military memorial through cornhole games. People lined the street waiting for the highlight event - the parade. Multiple fire departments, the t-ball team, and others arrived in style, honking their horns and throwing candy.

Parade organizer Jimmy Nichols was happy to see the community gather together.

He said, “It’s just good seeing everybody in town come out and get together and talk. That’s - that’s my favorite part is just the town coming together.”

It looks like this town has enough candy to last them until next Halloween.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.