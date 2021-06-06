Advertisement

Humane Society of Parkersburg hosts western-themed fundraiser

(WTAP)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: Jun. 5, 2021 at 11:30 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Humane Society of Parkersburg hosted one of its biggest annual fundraisers for its operation costs today.

City park was full of supporters human and animal alike. Participants ate, shopped, got dunked, and more. Some decided to break a sweat too, raising money in a group walk. Dogs, of course, were included. Some even won awards. Titles included biggest dog, smallest dog, best-groomed, most money raised, and pet-owner look-a-like. The cause however wasn’t just for fun.

The humane society’s executive director Gary McIntyre“The money received today goes right back into the operations to buy litter, food, all those things that we need to take care of the animals.”

Keep your eye out for the humane society’s tail wagging tailgate coming up in august.

