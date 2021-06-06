Advertisement

Ohio’s first Hope Center hosts grand opening

By Laura Bowen
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: Jun. 5, 2021 at 11:40 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - Ohio’s first Hope Center, a drug and alcohol rehabilitation program, celebrated its opening Saturday.

Ribbon was cut and testimonials were read, followed by many rounds of applause. The 25 plus resident home officially opened in the beginning of the year. The program is a christian-centered 12 step program designed to last eight to 12 months. It not only aims to help people recover from addiction, it prepares them for life afterwards.

Recovery Coordinator Jed Stevens said, “We’ll actually send them out to a public job. They’ll work 40 hours a week. What that does is it’s teaching them life skills, responsibilities, they’re building a career with the job that we have them at and that also pays for their year program.”

Jed Stevens has actually gone through the program himself and never thought he’d accomplish something like this.

“I’ll never forget today,” he said.

Stevens said his big turning point in the program wasn’t when his body healed but when he focused on his spirit.

“..., when I started getting into my bible and started leaning on the spiritual part, it’s almost like I wasn’t in rehab for drugs and alcohol anymore, it was discipleship. I needed that.”

Stevens said the transformation he’s had since entering the program himself to helping others through the program has been night and day.

“In my addiction, I didn’t know how to enjoy life, couldn’t enjoy life but just being able to get up, feel the sunlight, hear the birds, and seeing the colors in the season, that’s the - that’s the things you don’t notice in addiction.”

If you’re struggling with addiction yourself, remember there’s help out there.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victor Lee Thompson and Kierston Holbrooks-Mick were found June 6 in Ritchie County after a...
Murder suspect, Victor Lee Thompson, and his girlfriend have been arrested
Firefighters had trouble finding a fire hydrant with sufficient water pressure to fight the...
Late night fire in Parkersburg destroys abandoned home
Gov. DeWine, health officials give update on state’s response to coronavirus
Ohio reaches milestone in COVID-19 fight
Thompson is believed to be with his girlfriend.
Wanted man’s getaway car found after chase

Latest News

Forecast for June 7th
Forecast for June 7th
Thomas' Outlandish Prediction 6-7
Thomas' Outlandish Prediction 6-7
Expect crimes like theft to become more frequent. It's what's typical for warmer months.
Crimes that rise with the temperature
A cow peers at the camera between feedings.
Hartline Valley Farms dealing with higher costs during pandemic
The Tender Defenders record a robot run for the FIRST Lego League Virtual Open Invitational.
Local robotics team competing internationally