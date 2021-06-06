Ohio’s first Hope Center hosts grand opening

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - Ohio’s first Hope Center, a drug and alcohol rehabilitation program, celebrated its opening Saturday.

Ribbon was cut and testimonials were read, followed by many rounds of applause. The 25 plus resident home officially opened in the beginning of the year. The program is a christian-centered 12 step program designed to last eight to 12 months. It not only aims to help people recover from addiction, it prepares them for life afterwards.

Recovery Coordinator Jed Stevens said, “We’ll actually send them out to a public job. They’ll work 40 hours a week. What that does is it’s teaching them life skills, responsibilities, they’re building a career with the job that we have them at and that also pays for their year program.”

Jed Stevens has actually gone through the program himself and never thought he’d accomplish something like this.

“I’ll never forget today,” he said.

Stevens said his big turning point in the program wasn’t when his body healed but when he focused on his spirit.

“..., when I started getting into my bible and started leaning on the spiritual part, it’s almost like I wasn’t in rehab for drugs and alcohol anymore, it was discipleship. I needed that.”

Stevens said the transformation he’s had since entering the program himself to helping others through the program has been night and day.

“In my addiction, I didn’t know how to enjoy life, couldn’t enjoy life but just being able to get up, feel the sunlight, hear the birds, and seeing the colors in the season, that’s the - that’s the things you don’t notice in addiction.”

If you’re struggling with addiction yourself, remember there’s help out there.

